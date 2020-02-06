Gayle King Talks Kobe Bryant Interview Outrage on Instagram | THR News

Destiny RT @swearsinvintage: @GayleKing Y’all are saying that it’s fake and we should listen to your side? Funny, MJ didn’t get that from you, and… 11 minutes ago

Jody McLean @jamesdifiore @SnoopDogg Gayle has railed against CBS for editing that clip. https://t.co/tqNERLMMeV 34 minutes ago

ESPN Radio Syracuse On Hour 2 of #CentersOfAttention @etanthomas36, Roosevelt Bouie, and @pauliescibilia talk about Gayle King's contro… https://t.co/UVNQGQ5yh8 4 hours ago

Luna Nightingale 🌻🌹 @GayleKing Y’all are saying that it’s fake and we should listen to your side? Funny, MJ didn’t get that from you, a… https://t.co/of2ToH1mZK 4 hours ago

Respect The Shoota YouTube There's literally a case going on for Harvey Weinstein BUT Gayle house***King talks about Kobe Bryant 2003 cas… https://t.co/5yE4zp64Je 11 hours ago

Tiny Miracles RT @RickeySmiley: Gayle King has me on 10 right now!! Why you didn’t ask any of the shi* when Kobe was living!! So disrespectful and inappr… 18 hours ago