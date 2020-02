Looking Into the Cost of Allowance: Study Finds Kids Allowance Is $30/Week

ALLOWANCE... SOME KIDSEXPECT IT.

SOME PARENTSEXPECT THEIR KIDS TO EARNIT.

WHICH IS WHY WE'RETAKING A 360 LOOK AT HOWMUCH TO FIND OUT WHAT ISNORMAL WHEN IT COME TO KIDSGETTING A LITTLE EXTRA CASH- AND WHAT THEY ARE SPENDINGIT ON.THIS USED TO BE HOW KIDSCOLLECTED SOME EXTRA POCKETCHANGE.I got ten cents a week andwhat I would buy like youknow when I was inelementary school was aSnickers bar.

(nats) ASnicker bar was like tencents." BUT KIDS TODAY CANAFFORD A LOT MROE THANSNICKERS.THE AMERICAN INSTITUTE OFCERTIFED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTSFOUND THE AVERAGE 14-YEAROLD GETS AN ALLOWACE OF GETS$30 DOLLARS A WEEK.THAT'S OVER 15-HUNDREDDOLLARS PER YEAR!SO WE'RE GOING 360 GETTINGPERSPECTIVES FROM .

AFINANCIALLITERACY EXPERT.

A BUSINESSTEACHER ..

PARENTS .

AND OFCOURSE KIDSAROUND THE AGE OF 14.

11:19I get like 20 dollars a weekto like get some thingsfrom like chipotle 15:10I'm 14 and that's how much Iget for my age so I get 14dollars a week OBVIOUSLYALLOWANCE WILL VARY FROMFAMILY TO FAMILY..

BASED ONA FAMILY'S FINANCIALSITUATION ..

SO HOW DOPARENTS FIGURE OUT THE MAGICNUMBER?I buy all of the things thatthey need but there's alsostuff that they want DEBORAHSAINT-PHARDUNDERSTANDS TEENS NEED SOMESPENDING MONEY.

SHE GIVESHER DAUGHTER 50 DOLLARS AMONTH - BUT THAT'S INEXCHANGE FOR CHORES.if the chores aren't donethe way they need to be doneto my expectations..

Then Iclean it, and I charge themthe 10 dollars IFSAINT-PHARD SOUNDS LIKE ATOUGH MOM.

LISTEN TO HILARYWIMMER'S TAKE ON IT-really your children are atyour home, and they need topay rent.

THE BUSINESSTEACHER SAYS ANY ALLOWANCESHOULD COME ONLY AFTER THEBASIC RESPONSIBILITIES ARECOVERED.you've watered the plants ,you've taken the dog out,whatever those basic choresare, and then we have abonus board and that'sreally where you incentivizeyour children to beginworking IT SEEMS MOST KIDSARE EARNING THEIR ALLOWANCEIN THE ACCOUNTANTS' SURVEY80-PERCENT OF PARENTS WHOPAY AN ALLOWANCE EXPECTED ATLEAST ONE HOUR PER WEEK OFCHORES..

BUT PARENT AND FINANCIAL LITERACY EXPERT RACHEL NAMOFF SAYS ALLOWANCES ARE ABOUT MORE THAN JUST PAYING KIDS FOR WORK..allowance teaches children the value of money , it teaches them about savings, it teaches them about what's important in life SHE GIVES HER KIDS AN ALLOWANCE WITH A TWIST - THEY CAN PUT IT IN A "NOW" "LATER" OR "GIVE" ENVELOPE.14:53 and for the later and the give, I actually match that kind of like a company does with a 401K HER METHOD INCENTIIVIZES SAVING OR DONATING MONEY..UNFORTUNATELY THAT'S NOT WHAT MOST KIDS ARE DOING..ACCORDING TO THE STUDY.

ITFOUND ONLY THREE PERCENT OFKIDS ARE SAVING MOST OFTHEIR ALLOWANCE MONEY.

45PERCENT SPEND IT ON OUTINGSWITH FRIENDS..

37 PERCENT ONDIGITIAL DEVICES ORDOWNLOADS AND 33 PERCENTSPEND IT ON TOYS nats..frappachino SINCE KIDS CANQUICKLY SPEND THEIR MONEY..SHOULD PARENTS SET RULES FORHOW TO SPEND THE ALLOWANCE?I don't really track howthey're spending itit's really helpful to haveconversations, what wouldyou buy with this DIFFERENTPERSPECTIVES ..

BUT JUST BEWARNED..

IF THEY'RE SPENDINGIT ALL .

THEY MAY BE BECOMING TO YOU WITH HANDOPEN.

