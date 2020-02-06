Sparkman signing day

The vols too!

7 sparkman high school players put pen to paper on national signing day and will go on to play football at the next level.

Miles tillman is going division one as a special teams player, as he's committed to middle tennessee state university.

He said for kickers and punters, it's a waiting game.

"i had to go through alot recruiting, cause like specialists get recruited and stuff so i had to wait to see if any possible offers came through at the last second" joining tillman on signing day are his teammates... gavin ransaw , jakevion dobbs , khalil griffin , tyshun gaiter , mackenzie howard , and xavier white ..

Coach laron white couldn't be more proud of his players.

It says a lot i mean we try to get the coaches in, but when they dot the guys got to perform.

Im very excited for this day, coach maynor is a great coach, my dad always said go where you feel wanted.

Thats where they wanted me, so i feel like we are going to do something special over