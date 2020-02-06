Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sparkman signing day

Sparkman signing day

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Sparkman signing day7 players signed to play in college
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Sparkman signing day

The vols too!

7 sparkman high school players put pen to paper on national signing day and will go on to play football at the next level.

Miles tillman is going division one as a special teams player, as he's committed to middle tennessee state university.

He said for kickers and punters, it's a waiting game.

"i had to go through alot recruiting, cause like specialists get recruited and stuff so i had to wait to see if any possible offers came through at the last second" joining tillman on signing day are his teammates... gavin ransaw , jakevion dobbs , khalil griffin , tyshun gaiter , mackenzie howard , and xavier white ..

Coach laron white couldn't be more proud of his players.

It says a lot i mean we try to get the coaches in, but when they dot the guys got to perform.

Im very excited for this day, coach maynor is a great coach, my dad always said go where you feel wanted.

Thats where they wanted me, so i feel like we are going to do something special over




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sparkman_Huntaa

Hunter Sparkman RT @ValleyView2019: Valley View Football Signing Day will be Thursday, February 6, at 2:45. Cameron Byrom, Clint Epperson, and Payton Str… 2 hours ago

madison_record

The Madison Record Sparkman Football Has Seven Sign On National Signing Day - https://t.co/OeLZeqXbrg https://t.co/yMVFDK1Fzz 20 hours ago

Coach_Sparkman

Eric Sparkman RT @BDunnsports: Another big signing at Myrtle Beach. All Zoner @XayKnox heading to @SCState_Fb #SigningDay2020 @MBSeahawks_FB @hawkcenter… 1 day ago

BCarroll138

William S. Carroll RT @HSVsports: Congratulations to Khalil from @SHSSenators for signing with @AAMUBulldogs! 🏈 #SportsHsv #football #Sparkman #AAMU #National… 1 day ago

HSVsports

Huntsville Sports Commission Congratulations to Khalil from @SHSSenators for signing with @AAMUBulldogs! 🏈 #SportsHsv #football #Sparkman #AAMU… https://t.co/wXbKdIA0lu 1 day ago

_Xhopkins20

Xavier Hopkins Congratulations to all my lil bros signing this week back at Sparkman High School take this moment and enjoy it wit… https://t.co/dJ2P3xD7bJ 3 days ago

DistanFindley

Distan Findley RT @JakevionDobbs: I will be signing Wednesday, February 5th, at Sparkman High School, at 2:30 PM.. #BLUERAID 5 days ago

JakevionDobbs

¹ I will be signing Wednesday, February 5th, at Sparkman High School, at 2:30 PM.. #BLUERAID 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.