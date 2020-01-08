Long Jump Goes Face First

Fortnite has announced the latest chapter as part of season two, introducing a new theme focused...



Recent related videos from verified sources Consumer Alert: Phone Scammers Relentlessly Targeting PSEG Long Island Customers PSEG Long Island said it has been seeing a 50% jump in phony solicitations. CBS2’s Nick Caloway has more on how you can avoid becoming a victim. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:56Published 3 weeks ago Check out this aquatic competition for dogs called "Dock Dogs," events include a long jump and more Dogs are incredible pets but can also show off some incredible talents, in this case jumping. The long jump involves the owner throwing a toy over the pool and measuring just how far their pet can.. Credit: Yahoo Now Duration: 01:14Published on January 8, 2020