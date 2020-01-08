Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nigel Farage's reaction to President Trump's acquittal

Nigel Farage's reaction to President Trump's acquittal

Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 06:30s - Published < > Embed
Nigel Farage's reaction to President Trump's acquittal...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iNasimSiddiqui

Nasim Siddiqui RT @LBC: This was Nigel Farage's reaction to President Trump's acquittal from impeachment and his thoughts on today's acquittal speech. @… 38 minutes ago

LBC

LBC This was Nigel Farage's reaction to President Trump's acquittal from impeachment and his thoughts on today's acquit… https://t.co/Tf6tCnllNd 48 minutes ago

SimonMarksFSN

Simon Marks President Trump's acquittal at his impeachment trial is hours away. Meanwhile, Washington digests President Trump's… https://t.co/svLmcx2VdP 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nigel Farage compares President Trump and Prince Charles [Video]Nigel Farage compares President Trump and Prince Charles

...

Credit: LBC     Duration: 07:06Published

Nigel Farage's thoughts on President Trump's Iran speech [Video]Nigel Farage's thoughts on President Trump's Iran speech

...

Credit: LBC     Duration: 04:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.