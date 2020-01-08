

Tweets about this Nasim Siddiqui RT @LBC: This was Nigel Farage's reaction to President Trump's acquittal from impeachment and his thoughts on today's acquittal speech. @… 38 minutes ago LBC This was Nigel Farage's reaction to President Trump's acquittal from impeachment and his thoughts on today's acquit… https://t.co/Tf6tCnllNd 48 minutes ago Simon Marks President Trump's acquittal at his impeachment trial is hours away. Meanwhile, Washington digests President Trump's… https://t.co/svLmcx2VdP 1 day ago