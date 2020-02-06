With Pelosi, Guaido thanks his 'friends of democracy'

Guaido, president of the opposition-held National Assembly, is recognized as Venezuela's rightful president by dozens of countries including the United States.

For nearly three weeks, he has been on an international tour aimed at drumming up support.

Guaido was a guest at Tuesday's State of the Union address, when Trump, a Republican, praised him as a "very brave man who carries with him the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all Venezuelans." Guaido received a standing ovation from U.S. Congress members of both the Democratic and Republican parties.