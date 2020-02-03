Global  

Canadians Quarantined At Ontario Military Base

Canadians Quarantined At Ontario Military Base

Canadians Quarantined At Ontario Military Base

This might look like a swanky hotel room, but it's actually part of an isolation camp for Canadians returning from Wuhan, China.
All Canadians evacuated from flu-hit region will be placed in quarantine: Ottawa

All Canadians evacuated from a flu-hit Chinese region will be placed in quarantine for 14 days once...
Canadians from virus-hit region will be placed in quarantine

All Canadians evacuated from a flu-hit Chinese region will be placed in quarantine for 14 days once they arrive at a military base in the province of Ontario, Health Minister Patty Hajdu told a news..

