Did Jameela Jamil Lose Her Crown?

Jameela Jamil was once considered the Queen of Wokeness.

Now it appears she's lost her crown and her stock among her followers and activists is plummeting.

First, she took fire for taking a job as a judge for the queer competition series "Legendary." She was slammed for invading the black queer culture and taking a job she was qualified for.

Now, she's taking fire for her pet project "I Weigh.
