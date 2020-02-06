Man Attacked by Fox in Phippsburg

Occurred on February 4, 2020 / Phippsburg ME, USA Info from Licensor: The morning of Tues, Feb 4th, I went to start my Jeep for work, just like any other morning.

There happened to be frost on my windshield, so I turned on the headlights and grabbed my ice scraper.

That's when I felt a tug on the scraper, looked down, and saw the fox coming at me so I started swinging it to defend myself.

I tripped and fell and the fox then lunged for my face so I kicked it away, got up, and returned to the house for safety.