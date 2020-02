Mattress Seller Casper Closes Up After Bumpy Lead-Up to IPO 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:59s - Published Mattress Seller Casper Closes Up After Bumpy Lead-Up to IPO In recent days, Casper had lowered its starting price from $17 to $12 per share — the bottom end of its expected range and a signal to investors that the company was bracing itself for a less than stellar opening on the stock market.

Casper, the buzzy mattress seller adored by millennials, has a costly returns problem that could be a nightmare for its IPO · Casper, the online mattress vendor, is expected to go public as soon as this week. · But it has...

