Philadelphia Police Make Arrest In Love Park Rape Case

THE FACE, ANOTHER IN THE BACK,ABE A THIRD IN THE LEG.ALL THREE SURVIVED.PHILADELPHIA POLICE MAKEAN ARREST IN THE LOVE PARKRAPE CASE, THEY HAVE ARRESTED23 YEAR-OLD QUINNDELL CAMPBELLOF OLNEY."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERHOWARD MONROE IS LIVE AT LOVEPARK WITH THE VERY LATEST ONTHAN THIS CASE, HOWARD.REPORTER: POLICE SAYSUSPECT, SOUGHT AND FOLLOWEDWOULD THE MAN INTO LOVE PARKHERE BEFORE THAT ATTACK.THEY SAY THIS ATTACK WASCOMPLETELY RANDOM.THAT THE TWO OF THEM DID NOTKNOW EACH ANOTHER.THIS IS THE MUG SHOT OFQUINNDELL CAMPBELL.POLICE SAY CUT HIS HAIR TOCHANGE HIS APPEARANCE.SURVEILLANCE VIDEO HE HASLONGER HAIR, POLICE SAY RAPEHAPPEN, AT ABOUT 5:30 A.M.

ONSATURDAY JANUARY 25TH.INVESTIGATORS SAY THAT MORNINGTHE 41 YEAR-OLD WOMAN JUST GOTOFF THE SUBWAY AT 15TH STREETAND ON HER WAY TO WORK WHENSHE WAS ATTACK.POLICE SAY SEVERAL PEOPLEHEARD THE VICTIM SCREAMING ANDCALLED 911-6789 THEY SAID TIPSFROM THE PUBLIC HELPED THEMCRACKDOWN CAMPBELL AND FACESSEVERAL FELONY CHARGESINCLUDING RAPE, SEXUAL AULTIMATE IS A AND INVOLUNTARYSEXUAL INTERCOURSE.THIRTY HE LEASE SAY BEFORE HEATTACK THE VICTIM HE WAS SEENON SURVEILLANCE VIDEOFOLLOWING OTHER WOMAN.WE BELIEVE HE WAS PROBABLYLOOKING FOR A VICTIM.VIDEO THAT WE DID RECOVERCLOSEST TO THE ACTUAL RAPEITSELF SHOWS HE DID FOLLOW HERAND WHEN SHE GOT IN THE MIDDLEOF LOVE PARK HE ATTACK HER.CAMPBELL DOES NOT HAVE ACRIMINAL RECORD BUT HE ISHOWEVER IN JAIL, ON TWOMILLION-DOLLAR BAIL.POLICE SAY THEY ARE NOW GOINGTHROUGH ANY OTHER SEXUALASSAULT CASES TO SEE IF HE ISCONNECTED TO THEM.COMING UP WHEN WE SEE YOU AT5:00 WE WENT UP TO HIS BLOCKIN OLNEY.YOU WILL HEAR FROM ONE OF HISNEIGHBORS ABOUT AN ERIEINTERACTION THAT SHE HAD WITHHIM, A FEW MONTHS AGO BUT FOR