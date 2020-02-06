Global  

Mayor de Blasio's State Of The City 2020 (Part 2)

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers the State of the City 2020 address at the American Museum of Natural History on Feb.

6, 2020.
politicony

POLITICO New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is vowing to help small businesses, overhaul his affordable housing plan, boost high school gr… https://t.co/AMupg523Q3 40 seconds ago

WileyNorvell

Wiley Norvell RT @FreddiGoldstein: Four key takeaways from Mayor de Blasio’s 2020 State of the City Address https://t.co/u2Cl88QA4r 8 minutes ago

emmagf

Emma G. Fitzsimmons RT @nytimes: When he delivers his annual State of the City speech on Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to outline his vision for h… 8 minutes ago

pharoahmensch

Kazembe Balagun RT @NewEconomyNYC: BREAKING! We welcome @NYCMayor's commitment to #CommunityLandTrusts in today's #SOTC2020! For years, we've been working… 12 minutes ago

nathalienoel

Nathalie Noël RT @hydroquebecIntl: NYC Mayor @BilldeBlasio: “We will make a deal this year to bring hydropower to New York City." @hydroquebecIntl agrees… 15 minutes ago

FreddiGoldstein

Freddi Goldstein Four key takeaways from Mayor de Blasio’s 2020 State of the City Address https://t.co/u2Cl88QA4r 26 minutes ago

nancy_romer

Nancy Romer Mayor DiBlasio's proposals on climate are in the right direction. What about publicy owned renewables? More details… https://t.co/Wuuiu06Mou 48 minutes ago

cityatlas

City Atlas @amyturner Maybe the language is still in progress? https://t.co/ljS1xW38NL https://t.co/uD3EKlronm 53 minutes ago


Mayor de Blasio's State Of The City 2020 (Part 1) [Video]Mayor de Blasio's State Of The City 2020 (Part 1)

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers the State of the City 2020 address at the American Museum of Natural History on Feb. 6, 2020.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 36:42Published

