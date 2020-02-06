Global  

Yes, athletes who get moved to Cleveland can be happy -- just ask Delino DeShields





Cleveland Indians’ new center fielder Delino DeShields is pretty much a stranger to Northeast Ohio.

He is new to the area but he’s already working to leave his mark by inspiring he youth and using his platform to boost the city up.
