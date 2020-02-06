Yes, athletes who get moved to Cleveland can be happy -- just ask Delino DeShields 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:15s - Published Yes, athletes who get moved to Cleveland can be happy -- just ask Delino DeShields Cleveland Indians’ new center fielder Delino DeShields is pretty much a stranger to Northeast Ohio. He is new to the area but he’s already working to leave his mark by inspiring he youth and using his platform to boost the city up. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this