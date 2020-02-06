Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump, triumphant in acquittal, lashes out at 'leakers and liars'

Trump, triumphant in acquittal, lashes out at 'leakers and liars'

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Trump, triumphant in acquittal, lashes out at 'leakers and liars'This video is from NBC News Channel.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CaribbeanFever

Caribbean Fever Triumphant Trump lashes out 'horrible person' Pelosi and attacks 'dirty cops' in wild post-acquittal speech as he s… https://t.co/PwKbbsZDXP 3 minutes ago

DailyMail

Daily Mail US Triumphant Trump lashes out 'horrible person' Pelosi and attacks 'dirty cops' in wild post-acquittal speech https://t.co/atCBTQzjGc 46 minutes ago

FakesMsm

POTUS is acquitted. Text Trump to 88022 RT @CAblond1: Triumphant Trump lashes out 'horrible person' Pelosi and attacks 'dirty cops' in wild post-acquittal speech as he slams 'Muel… 2 hours ago

wdtnjohn

John Seibel RT @WDTN: "It was evil, corrupt, dirty cops, it was leakers and liars," the president said of his accusers, belittling Senator Mitt Romney… 2 hours ago

CAblond1

❌⭐️⭐️CA CONSERVATIVE ⭐️⭐️❌ Triumphant Trump lashes out 'horrible person' Pelosi and attacks 'dirty cops' in wild post-acquittal speech as he s… https://t.co/LlZ9ATuto8 2 hours ago

WDTN

WDTN "It was evil, corrupt, dirty cops, it was leakers and liars," the president said of his accusers, belittling Senato… https://t.co/ITMsWbRv2C 2 hours ago

wtva9news

WTVA 9 News VIDEO - President Trump celebrated his acquittal Thursday in his first official remarks since his impeachment trial… https://t.co/N8ZKmpJg0X 3 hours ago

SternFeri

☆Feri☆Stern☆ Triumphant Trump lashes out at the 'leakers and liars' and attacks 'evil, dirty cops' in extraordinary post-acquitt… https://t.co/RjAL8Sk2o1 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.