11 Peach County football players sign letters of intent on National Signing Day

C1 3 b13 today is national signing day ... national today is today is today is today is national signing day ... high school seniors across the country, including right here in middle middle georgia signed letters of intent to play for their respective programs ... i had a chance to stop by peach county to witness its signings ... :16-:22 i played for the this team called the pirates.

Like, a local team.

A travel ball team.

We had dreams and aspirations of playing at the next level.

And today, half of my teammates signed early.

Most of them signed today.

And it's just amazing to see all of our dream comes true.

:29-:36 i had to work for everything i got.

It's a dream come true to attend an sec school, get my education and pursue life to the fullest :39-:45 i'm just glad all my boys can make it out instead of being out here in the streets.

Or just out, or in jail or something, and i'm just glad we can al make it :57-:1:04 one of my goals when i get to the next level is probably get drafted and, i mean, help provide for my family and overall just do great 1:17-:123 it had to do with the coach, most definitely.

Because you know a lot of people get overlooked.

Our coach make sure we don't get overlooked, so that's pretty much 1:25-1:31 the coaches, they're very hard on us.

Like, they want us working hard all the time, studying film and being the greatest person we can be 1:34-1:41 i guess it's just tradition and how hard the coahes push us to do it, and then like everybody wants to play football so you gotta put in the hardwork for it and you just gotta grind everyday at practice and then that's the reason why we're so successful first it starts with c1 3 b13 the coaches and then it starts with us, our mentality and what we want to do and it definitely and it do what we want to mentality and with us, our then it starts the coaches and it starts with successful first we're so reason why then that's the practice and everyday at gotta grind and you just hardwork for it gotta put in the football so you wants to play like everybody to do it, and then coahes push us how hard the tradition and i guess it's just 1:34-1:41 we can be greatest person and being the studying film all the time, working hard they want us hard on us.

Like, they're very the coaches, 1:25-1:31 much that's pretty overlooked, so we don't get coach make sure overlooked.

Our people get know a lot of because you definitely.

The coach, most it had to do with 1:17-:123 great overall just