Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 11 Peach County football players sign letters of intent on National Signing Day

11 Peach County football players sign letters of intent on National Signing Day

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
11 Peach County football players sign letters of intent on National Signing DayPeach County didn't have your average signing period on National Signing Day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

11 Peach County football players sign letters of intent on National Signing Day

C1 3 b13 today is national signing day ... national today is today is today is today is national signing day ... high school seniors across the country, including right here in middle middle georgia signed letters of intent to play for their respective programs ... i had a chance to stop by peach county to witness its signings ... :16-:22 i played for the this team called the pirates.

Like, a local team.

A travel ball team.

We had dreams and aspirations of playing at the next level.

And today, half of my teammates signed early.

Most of them signed today.

And it's just amazing to see all of our dream comes true.

:29-:36 i had to work for everything i got.

It's a dream come true to attend an sec school, get my education and pursue life to the fullest :39-:45 i'm just glad all my boys can make it out instead of being out here in the streets.

Or just out, or in jail or something, and i'm just glad we can al make it :57-:1:04 one of my goals when i get to the next level is probably get drafted and, i mean, help provide for my family and overall just do great 1:17-:123 it had to do with the coach, most definitely.

Because you know a lot of people get overlooked.

Our coach make sure we don't get overlooked, so that's pretty much 1:25-1:31 the coaches, they're very hard on us.

Like, they want us working hard all the time, studying film and being the greatest person we can be 1:34-1:41 i guess it's just tradition and how hard the coahes push us to do it, and then like everybody wants to play football so you gotta put in the hardwork for it and you just gotta grind everyday at practice and then that's the reason why we're so successful first it starts with c1 3 b13 the coaches and then it starts with us, our mentality and what we want to do and it definitely and it do what we want to mentality and with us, our then it starts the coaches and it starts with successful first we're so reason why then that's the practice and everyday at gotta grind and you just hardwork for it gotta put in the football so you wants to play like everybody to do it, and then coahes push us how hard the tradition and i guess it's just 1:34-1:41 we can be greatest person and being the studying film all the time, working hard they want us hard on us.

Like, they're very the coaches, 1:25-1:31 much that's pretty overlooked, so we don't get coach make sure overlooked.

Our people get know a lot of because you definitely.

The coach, most it had to do with 1:17-:123 great overall just



Recent related news from verified sources

National Signing Day: Two of Delaware's top football players excited to go to DSU

Football players and other high school athletes from around Delaware make their college choices...
Delawareonline - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Moore than special signing day [Video]A Moore than special signing day

Amory's Pete Moore signed with Missouri Western on National Signing Day, but if you asked him a few years ago if this would happen...he'd say no way.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

Yazoo County produces D-1 talent on National Signing Day [Video]Yazoo County produces D-1 talent on National Signing Day

Yazoo County produces D-1 talent on National Signing Day

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.