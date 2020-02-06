Nothing special about Casper IPO: investment advisor

Global  

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 04:49s - Published < > Embed
Gerber Kawasaki’s Brett Sifling is staying away from shares of Casper Sleep which went public Thursday.

But he’s bullish on shares of Disney despite their coronavirus exposure.
