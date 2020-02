Lockdowns lifted, person detained after deadly Boynton Beach market shooting

POLICE GOT THE 9-1-1 CALL JUSTAFTER TEN THIS MORNING.

THESHOOTING TRIGGERED LOCKDOWNSAT POINCIANA ELEMENTARYSCHOOL, THE CAROLYN SIMSCENTER AND THE DENSON POOL.THOSE WERE LIFTED JUST BEFORNOON.

INVESTIGATORS HAVE NOTRELEASED THE NAME OF TVICTIM BUT CONFIRMED IT WAS AMAN.

POLICE SAY ONE PERSON HASBEEN DETAINED, BUT NOTARRESTED.TWO PEOPLE WERE SHOT AT THISSAME MINI MARKET BACK INOCTOBER.

ONE PERSON DIED.

A13-YEAR-OLD BOY WAS ALSO SHOTIN THE FACE.

A SUSPECT WASARRESTED IN THAT SHOOTING AFEW DAYS LATER.NEW INFORMATION TODAY IN THE