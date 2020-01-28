Global  

Woman Testifies That Weinstein Masturbated In Front Of Her

Woman Testifies That Weinstein Masturbated In Front Of Her

Woman Testifies That Weinstein Masturbated In Front Of Her

A woman testified at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial of how he masturbated in front of her.

She recounted Weinstein trapping her in a hotel bathroom and masturbating while groping her breasts.

The woman remembered the film producer saying: “This is what all the actresses do to make it.” According to Reuters, this testimony was the last of six accusers testifying against Weinstein.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to raping one woman and sexually assaulting another.
