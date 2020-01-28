Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sonic the Hedgehog - "Cute" Clip

Sonic the Hedgehog - "Cute" Clip

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 03:15s - Published < > Embed
Sonic the Hedgehog - 'Cute' Clip

Sonic the Hedgehog - "Cute" Clip

Check out the official "Cute" clip from Sonic the Hedgehog starring Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Jim Carrey!

Release Date: February 14, 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog is a family adventure movie based on the video game franchise of the same name by Sega.

The film is directed by Jeff Fowler (in his feature directorial debut) and written by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller, and Oren Uziel, from a story by Casey and Miller.

It stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the title character and Jim Carrey as Sonic's nemesis Doctor Robotnik, alongside James Marsden and Tika Sumpter.

In the film, a small-town sheriff assists Sonic as he attempts to escape the government.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GreenScreenAni2

Worthing Moving Picture co #Sonic The Hedgehog #Clip This One is Cute live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame f… https://t.co/iaVtvkWrha 4 days ago

BradWardFight

BradWardFight Sonic the Hedgehog - Official "This One Is Cute" Clip https://t.co/cvq8BuEP6v 1 week ago

DTrigger0D

DTrigger0D ( NES Zelda remake in a BOTW graphics) Sonic the Hedgehog - Official "This One Is Cute" Clip https://t.co/i2WCONZEj0 via @YouTube 1 week ago

images_tv

Tv/Movie Images and Trailers Sonic the Hedgehog - Official "This One Is Cute" Clip #SonicTheHedgehog https://t.co/RNV7FVD9dO 1 week ago

bcolbymartin

Brian Sonic the Hedgehog - Official "This One Is Cute" Clip https://t.co/4CRF6FKGgb via @YouTube 1 week ago

Gianuario99

Gianuario New video by IGN: Sonic the Hedgehog - Official "This One Is Cute" Clip https://t.co/0fj83DT43K January 30, 2020 at 08:30PM 1 week ago

Italiajin21

HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official Sonic the Hedgehog - Official "This One Is Cute" Clip https://t.co/Qcdmf168C4 1 week ago

mmxsonic

Josue Medrano SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Clip 'Sonic Nails Cute Helicopter' Official Promo + T... https://t.co/PLhlgXnaXO via @YouTube 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sonic the Hedgehog - 'Goodbye' Clip [Video]Sonic the Hedgehog - "Goodbye" Clip

Check out the official "Goodbye" clip from Sonic the Hedgehog starring Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Jim Carrey! Release Date: February 14, 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog is a family..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:51Published

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG movie clip - Faster Than Missiles [Video]SONIC THE HEDGEHOG movie clip - Faster Than Missiles

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG movie clip - Faster Than Missiles

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.