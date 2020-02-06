Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump unbound at White House celebration of his acquittal

Trump unbound at White House celebration of his acquittal

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
Trump unbound at White House celebration of his acquittal

Trump unbound at White House celebration of his acquittal

Cheered on by loyalists, President Donald Trump did not hold back as he celebrated the end of his impeachment saga on Thursday with a mix of expletives and insults for his opponents and praise for the supporters who stuck with him.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump unbound at White House celebration of his acquittal

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday addressed the nation from the White House in the wake of his impeachment trial and subsequent acquittal.

Trump decried what he saw as an effort to undermine his presidency that originated before he set foot in the White House.

(UPSOUND) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "And it never really stopped.

We've been going through this now for over three years.

It was evil.

It was corrupt.

It was dirty cops." The remarks came a day after the Republican-controlled Senate voted to acquit Trump of charges he'd abused his office and obstructed Congress.

The House of Representatives voted on articles impeaching the president for allegedly soliciting foreign election interference and then trying to cover up the scheme.

He is just the third president impeached in U.S. history.

(UPSOUND) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "And this should never, ever happen to another president, ever." And he ran through a list of his perceived political enemies, like a conqueror enumerating foes both vanquished and still standing.

(UPSOUND) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "Had I not fired James Comey, who is a disaster, by the way, it's possible I wouldn't even be standing here right now.

[FLASH] Hillary Clinton [FLASH] A corrupt politician named Adam Schiff [FLASH] Nancy Pelosi is a horrible person." He praised allies who stuck by him as though they were soldiers in what he called a war.

(UPSOUND) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "Today is a day to celebrate these great warriors, right?" And he castigated a man he believed betrayed him: Republican senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who voted to convict Trump for abuse of office.

(UPSOUND) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "And the only one that voted against was a guy that can't stand the fact that he ran one of the worst campaigns in the history of the presidency." He crowed about the gains on the stock market and the strength of the U.S. economy.

The remarks resembled more than anything a campaign speech.

And the message appears to be that every event is now part of an effort at re-election in November.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump exults over acquittal at White House, prayer breakfast

U.S. President Donald Trump celebrated his acquittal on impeachment charges on Thursday with a pair...
Reuters - Published

Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal, condemns political foes

U.S. President Donald Trump celebrated his acquittal on impeachment charges in a free-wheeling,...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

augustm62492795

august miller RT @SenJeffMerkley: .@realDonaldTrump, you compared yourself to Washington and Lincoln? The difference is this: They sacrificed for their… 8 seconds ago

h_nestro

LeanToTheRight 🐘 RT @raybae689: Trump unbound at White House celebration of his acquittal https://t.co/C5wT9K8NAB https://t.co/syjJO9jOGv 12 seconds ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Trump unbound at White House celebration of his acquittal https://t.co/C5wT9K8NAB https://t.co/syjJO9jOGv 3 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Trump unbound at White House celebration of his acquittal https://t.co/Ff8GCHvopY https://t.co/La8DMcwIfZ 4 minutes ago

Bill_Lenner

¡Bill Lenner! He's still ugly though and a white supremacist sexist. That adds up to #Putinist level 👺 https://t.co/c4kEtAIElo 18 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal [Video]President Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal

President Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:12Published

President Donald Trump Touts Impeachment Acquittal As Total Victory [Video]President Donald Trump Touts Impeachment Acquittal As Total Victory

President Donald Trump was touting his impeachment acquittal as a total victory as he invited his allies to the White House to celebrate Thursday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.