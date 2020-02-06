Jameela Jamil Comes Out As Queer After New Hosting Gig Announced

Jameela Jamil was announced as the host of an upcoming show about voguing and ballroom competitions.

According to the HuffPost, Jamil received backlash because people did not know her as queer or trans.

The actress then responded, saying Twitter is brutal and making clear her sexuality.

Jamil said she kept her identiy as queer “low” because she was “scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping.” While admitting this was not the way she wanted “to come out,” she said her sexuality caused her “a lot of confusion, fear and turmoil” as a kid.