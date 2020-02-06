Global  

With Pelosi, Guaido thanks his 'friends of democracy'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday thanked Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido for his &quot;courage&quot; in Venezuela.

Guaido reciprocated that sense of gratitude, thanking his &quot;friends of democracy.&quot;
