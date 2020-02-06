ICE Agents Shoot Man In Brooklyn While Trying To Arrest Someone Else 17 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:05s - Published ICE Agents Shoot Man In Brooklyn While Trying To Arrest Someone Else ICE agents stormed a home in Brooklyn on Thursday, trying to arrest an undocumented immigrant, and ended up shooting someone else; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this