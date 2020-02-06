Global  

Tamron Hall Is Hosting The Oscars Red Carpet Coverage

Tamron Hall Is Hosting The Oscars Red Carpet Coverage

Tamron Hall Is Hosting The Oscars Red Carpet Coverage

Tamron Hall is hosting this year’s official Oscars’ red carpet coverage on alongside Ryan Seacrest, Billy Porter, Lilly Aldridge, and Elvis Mitchell.
