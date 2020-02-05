Global  

President Donald Trump Taking Victory Lap After Senate Acquits Him In Impeachment Trial

President Donald Trump Taking Victory Lap After Senate Acquits Him In Impeachment TrialNatasha Brown reports.
BREAKING: Mitt Romney Will Vote to Convict Trump Over ‘Appalling Abuse of Public Trust’

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced he would vote to convict President Donald Trump on abuse of power...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Sen. Romney breaks with GOP, will vote to convict Trump

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday he will vote to convict President Donald Trump, becoming the...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Tweets about this

dkg153

Maggie RT @CNN: President Trump began his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast by taking veiled shots at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was on… 4 minutes ago

809Tourist

809 Tourist @RepOHalleran @TucsonVA Yes! We Veterans are increa thankful to President Trump for fixing the VA. Something that w… https://t.co/k9RchANJ5x 7 minutes ago

addy_marie73

Addy Marie RT @_CodyMorris_: “I don’t like people who use their faith to justify what they know is wrong.” -Donald Trump today taking a slap at Mitt R… 19 minutes ago

ikonnektu

ikonnektu RT @clevelanddotcom: President Donald Trump has received his highest approval rating since taking office - 49 percent, according to a new G… 28 minutes ago

auntiegailspets

((GAIL-Resistance Wingman)) RT @commepamela: ‘Reject the Cover-Up’ protests taking place in Gainesville after President Donald Trump’s acquittal. https://t.co/VyxKzoLT… 32 minutes ago

vkristenblair

Victor-Kristen Blair RT @CNNPolitics: President Trump began his speech at the bipartisan National Prayer Breakfast by taking veiled shots at House Speaker Nancy… 45 minutes ago

right_donald

Donald_Trump_Is_Right RT @BasedPoland: I'm glad to see that the American Ivy League University students are taking President Trump's acquittal gracefully.. Or m… 51 minutes ago

corinne7456

Corinne @GOPLeader If Dems focused more on working together & less on taking Donald Trump down we would all be so much grea… https://t.co/UAFxoSqAG8 1 hour ago


Senate report criticizes Obama admin handling of Russia election meddling [Video]Senate report criticizes Obama admin handling of Russia election meddling

The Obama administration “was not well postured” to combat Russian election meddling and was constrained in responding by a heavily politicized environment in a volatile election year and other..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

President Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal [Video]President Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal

President Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:12Published

