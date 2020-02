New Yorkers kicked-out of global entry program

TRAVELERS LISTEN-UP, THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT IS NOWFREEZING GLOBALENTRY ENROLLMENTFOR NEW YORKERS.AT THE CENTER OFTHE STAND-OFF -- THESTATE'S LONG-DEBATED ANDCONTROVERSIALGREEN LIGHT LAW.TONIGHT, 7EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER HANNAHBUEHLER IS BREAKINGDOWN HOW THISCOULD IMPACT YOUAND YOUR TRAVELPLANS.19TO UNDERSTANDWHAT HAPPENEDTODAY---WE HAVE TO GO BACKTO DECEMBER WHENGOV.

ANDREW CUOMOENACTED THE GREENLIGHT LAW--- WHICHGIVESUNDOCUMENTEDMIGRANTS THE ABILITYTO OBTAIN A DRIVER'SLICENSE.THIS LAW ALSOPROHIBITS THE STATED-M-V FROM SHARINGTHIS INFORMATIONWITH AGENCIES LIKEIMMIGRATION ANDCUSTOMSENFORCEMENT ORCUSTOMS ANDBORDER PROTECTIONWITHOUT A WARRANT."THE FEDERAL GOVHAS HAD ACCESS TOTHE DMV RECORDSSINCE THE SANDS OFTIMEAND THEY RELY ON ITFOR A LOT OFINFORMATION SO WHENTHIS HAPPENED ISCRATCHED MY HEADAND SAID THIS IS NOTGOING TO SIT WELLWITH THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT."THIS MOVE - BY THEDEPARTMENT OFHOMELAND SECURITY-- WILL NOW PROHIBITNEW YORKERS FROMSIGNING-UP OR RE-ENROLLING IN GLOBALENTRY, NEXUS,SENTRY AND FASTTRUSTED TRAVELERPROGRAMS.THIS ALLOWS VETTED,LOW-RISK TRAVELERSTO ENTER THE U-SMORE EASILY.THE T-S-A HASCLARIFIED THAT ITSPRE-CHECK PROGRAMWILL NOT BEIMPACTED.EVERYTHING HAS BEENSHUT OFF IMMEDIATELYSINCE WESTERN NEWYORK SITS NEAR ANINTERNATIONALBORDERORGANIZATIONS LIKETHE BUFFALONIAGARAPARTNERSHIP, WHICHRELIES ON BUSINESSFROM CANADA, ARECONCERNED WITHTHE BLOCKADE THEYSAY THIS CREATES...IT CAME OUT OF LEFTFIELD AND WE'RE NOTHAPPY ABOUT ITBECAUSE WE'VE SPENTDECADES TRYING TOMAKE IT EASIER FORPEOPLE TO GETACROSS THE BORDERNOT HARDERSMOOTHING WAITTIMES AT THE BORDERAND PART OF THAT HASTO DO WITH NEXUSIN A LETTER ISSUEDBY THE DEPARTMENTOF HOMELANDSECURITY -- THEACTING SECRETARYSAID THE GREENLIGHT LAW MEANT ITWAS NO LONGERPOSSIBLE TO ENSURENEW YORKERS METTRUSTED TRAVELERREQUIREMENTS.DEMOCRATS I TALKEDTO SAY THE MOVE ISUNACCEPTABLE WITHSTATE ATTORNEYGENERAL LETITIAJAMES TWEETINGQUOTE, "NEWYORKERS WILL NOT BETARGETED ORBULLIED BY ANAUTHORITARIANTHUG."