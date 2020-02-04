Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > In NH, Sanders Claims Victory In Iowa

In NH, Sanders Claims Victory In Iowa

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 03:24s - Published < > Embed
In NH, Sanders Claims Victory In Iowa

In NH, Sanders Claims Victory In Iowa

Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, who have both claimed victory in Iowa, campaigned in New Hampshire.

WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders defiantly declares victory in disputed Iowa contest, amid caucus confusion

Three days after the Iowa caucuses, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont declared victory over rival Pete...
FOXNews.com - Published

Sanders claims Iowa lead, ahead of Buttigieg

Far-left senator Bernie Sanders claimed victory in the Iowa caucuses on Monday, citing internal...
Hindu - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

snappysydsider

RAC RT @thehill: Sanders claims "strong victory" in Iowa https://t.co/J8gGJX5VUW https://t.co/UsVR8k3q0n 10 seconds ago

RaCuevas

RaCu RT @NBCNightlyNews: The Iowa results are almost all in – and Bernie Sanders is claiming victory, he tells @MorganRadford. More from their… 19 seconds ago

txwyokcowgirl

diane phillips RT @mntcol: Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders claims victory in Iowa https://t.co/QFqzyTQ0A0 27 seconds ago

syldenn

jess (conflicted copy).xd RT @thehill: Question: "Mayor Pete's been declaring a win for days now. Why should people believe your victory speech over his?" Sen. Bern… 2 minutes ago

Jd_Fergus

John Fergus Just commented on @thejournal_ie: Bernie Sanders claims victory as review ordered of Iowa results by Democratic Pa - https://t.co/UawrySwBJt 2 minutes ago

FBPETrundlelin

#FBPE_Trundlelin RT @EricHolthaus: INBOX The @sunrisemvmt claims partial credit for Bernie’s Iowa win: “our movement helped deliver the margin of victory fo… 3 minutes ago

mntcol

Maree Newman Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders claims victory in Iowa https://t.co/QFqzyTQ0A0 3 minutes ago

Melissa39965130

Melissa RT @TheFarSideRight: DNC chair Tom Perez calls for complete ‘recanvass’ of Iowa as Bernie Sanders claims victory What a mess! https://t.co… 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg y Sanders encabezan Iowa [Video]Buttigieg y Sanders encabezan Iowa

Buttigieg y Sanders encabezan Iowa

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published

Why Did Warren's Attacks On Sanders Backfired? [Video]Why Did Warren's Attacks On Sanders Backfired?

Three weeks ago, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders were locked in a vicious battle. Warren said Sanders told her that a woman couldn't be elected President. Sanders denied making the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.