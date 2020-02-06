Global  

Chinese Doctor Who Sounded Early Warning About Coronavirus Dies

A Chinese doctor who was scolded in his country for sounding an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak has died.
Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese Doctor Who Sounded Early Warning About Coronavirus Dies After Contracting It

A hospital in China says a doctor who was reprimanded by authorities for sounding an early warning...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.caReutersSeattlePI.comBelfast TelegraphNewsdayJapan TodayTamworth HeraldNew Zealand Herald


Hospital Now Confirming Death of Chinese Doc Who Sounded Virus Alarm

A Chinese doctor who got in trouble with authorities in the communist country for sounding an early...
Newsmax - Published


