Why Scientists Can't Agree On Just How Contagious The Coronavirus Is

How quickly will the new coronavirus continue to spread?

According to Business Insider, the answer to that critica question involves one of the most important numbers in epidemiology.

It's the basic reproduction number, also known as R0, pronounced 'R-naught.'

R0 represents how many people an average patient spreads the disease to.

Scientists around the world have calculated different R0 values for the new coronavirus, mostly between 2 and 4.

The number can inform public-health measures such as quarantines.

Unfortunately, all of the possible values suggest the outbreak isn't slowing yet.

2019-nCov, was identified in Wuhan, China.

It has spread to 26 countries, sickening more than 28,000 people and killing 565.

The differences in these estimates reflect a variety of lingering questions about the coronavirus.

The fear is, even among healthcare providers, is the unknown about this.

Is it shed before symptoms?

What is the incubation?

Does it need to be treated?

Kim Leslie Director, Nursing Department, Swedish Hospital, Chicago
