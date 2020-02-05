Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Protests Erupt Nationwide After President Trump Acquitted by Senate

Protests Erupt Nationwide After President Trump Acquitted by Senate

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Protests Erupt Nationwide After President Trump Acquitted by Senate

Protests Erupt Nationwide After President Trump Acquitted by Senate

Protesters erupted nationwide after the Senate voted to acquit President Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Protests follow the acquittal of President Trump after impeachment trial

The US Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump on Feb. 5. Demonstrators rallied around the US...
USATODAY.com - Published

News24.com | Trump set for Senate acquittal in boost for reelection fight

President Donald Trump is set to win acquittal from impeachment on Wednesday, hours after his...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TeeMichelle57

TeeMichelle Protests Erupt Nationwide After President Trump Acquitted by Senate https://t.co/aX56cN5jgA #SmartNews 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.