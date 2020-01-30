Global  

The Jesus Rolls Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Jesus rolls on.

Hours after being released from prison, Jesus Quintana (John Turturro) pairs up with fellow misfits Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and Marie (Audrey Tautou), and embark on a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance.

Directed by John Turturro starring John Turturro, Audrey Tautou, Bobby Cannavale, Christopher Walken, Pete Davidson, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, J.B.

Smoove, Gloria Reuben, Michael Badalucco, Sonia Braga release date March 6, 2020 (in theaters and on VOD)
