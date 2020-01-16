Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > All the Bright Places Movie - Elle Fanning & Justice Smith

All the Bright Places Movie - Elle Fanning & Justice Smith

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
All the Bright Places Movie - Elle Fanning & Justice Smith

All the Bright Places Movie - Elle Fanning & Justice Smith

All the Bright Places Movie - Elle Fanning & Justice Smith Dealing with the loss of her sister, introverted Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) rediscovers passion for living when she meets the eccentric and unpredictable Theodore Finch (Justice Smith).

Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven.

Only on Netflix, February 28, 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Elle Fanning and Justice Smith charm in Netflix's heady 'All the Bright Places' trailer

We live in a blessed time where anyone can read a book and think "This should be a Netflix movie."...
Mashable - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ToxZak

Love Me Down Zak RT @EW: Elle Fanning, Justice Smith spark turbulent love in All the Bright Places trailer https://t.co/wh8pWI5L2L 1 hour ago

mxdwnmovies

mxdwn Movies .@Netflix has shown a knack for adapting YA novels-- the official trailer for their next book-to-movie adaptation i… https://t.co/OOWPjPm0g3 2 hours ago

tamiapiper13

m i a ◡̈ RT @haiileyalicia: It was literally just a Thursday evening until Netflix made All the Bright Places into a movie and cast Elle Fanning and… 2 hours ago

haiileyalicia

Hailey Nugent It was literally just a Thursday evening until Netflix made All the Bright Places into a movie and cast Elle Fannin… https://t.co/oMQR9RYNeD 6 hours ago

FilmBookWilliam

William Karrington ALL THE BRIGHT PLACES (2020) Movie Trailer: Elle Fanning & Justice Smith Rediscover a Passion for Living https://t.co/sBwiZBjPpZ 6 hours ago

FilmBookJoseph

Sam Joseph ALL THE BRIGHT PLACES (2020) Movie Trailer: Elle Fanning & Justice Smith Rediscover a Passion for Living https://t.co/mNrAILrEmt 7 hours ago

TheHTMN

The HTMN ALL THE BRIGHT PLACES (2020) Movie Trailer: Elle Fanning & Justice Smith Rediscover a Passion for Living… https://t.co/HKlWWzt8DK 7 hours ago

FB_Netflix

FilmBook - Netflix ALL THE BRIGHT PLACES (2020) Movie Trailer: Elle Fanning & Justice Smith Rediscover a Passion for Living… https://t.co/DadxTKNZQS 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

All the Bright Places on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]All the Bright Places on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie All the Bright Places starring Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, Alexandra Shipp, Keegan-Michael Key and Luke Wilson! Release Date: February 28, 2020..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:31Published

Elle Fanning Plays Pop Quiz [Video]Elle Fanning Plays Pop Quiz

All the Bright Places star Elle Fanning reveals her favorite couch snack, the last text she sent, and the thing every woman should try once in Marie Claire's Pop Quiz.

Credit: Marie Claire     Duration: 03:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.