All the Bright Places Movie - Elle Fanning & Justice Smith

All the Bright Places Movie - Elle Fanning & Justice Smith Dealing with the loss of her sister, introverted Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) rediscovers passion for living when she meets the eccentric and unpredictable Theodore Finch (Justice Smith).

Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven.

Only on Netflix, February 28, 2020.