Police: Former student threatened to shoot up Santaluces Community High School

A former student is accused of threatening to carry out a shooting at Santaluces Community High School, authorities say.
ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO CARRYOUT A SHOOTING AT SANTALUCESCOMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOLACCORDING TO PALM BEACH COUNTYSCHOOL DISTRICT POLICE, 19YEAR OLD RICHARD DYE POSTEDTHE THREAT ON INSTAGRAM ONFEBRUARY 3RD.

THE PRINCIPALSAID DYE HAS MADE SIMIALRTHREATS TOWARD TEACHERS IN THEPAST, DYE WAS ARRESTED ANDBOOKED INTO THE PALM BEACHCOUNTY JAIL HE IS BEING HELDWITHOUT BOND.




