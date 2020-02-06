Global  

Toddler Gives Priceless Reaction After Realizing She is Standing by Herself

This little girl was trying to stand by herself.

Initially, she held onto her dad's fingers for support.

But soon, she mustered the courage to let go of his hands and stood on her wobbly legs for the first time.

She looked excited when she realized that she is standing unaided and raised her arms in happiness.
