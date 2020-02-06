Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Veteran's Voice: From healing others in combat to healing furry friends

Veteran's Voice: From healing others in combat to healing furry friends

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
Veteran's Voice: From healing others in combat to healing furry friends

Veteran's Voice: From healing others in combat to healing furry friends

This combat medic wasn't sure where life would take her after she was injured while deployed, but her nurturing nature has kept her busy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

adampsyreal

Adam Krause Veteran's Voice: From healing others in combat to healing furry friends https://t.co/UEznNasn6m via @YouTube 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Veteran's Voice: From healing others in combat to healing furry friends [Video]Veteran's Voice: From healing others in combat to healing furry friends

This combat medic wasn't sure where life would take her after she was injured while deployed, but her nurturing nature has kept her busy.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.