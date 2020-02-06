Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NASA astronaut Koch returns to Earth, makes history

NASA astronaut Koch returns to Earth, makes history

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
NASA astronaut Koch returns to Earth, makes history

NASA astronaut Koch returns to Earth, makes history

A capsule carrying a crew of three from the International Space Station, including record-setting United States astronaut Christina Koch, landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Chris Dignam has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NASA astronaut Koch returns to Earth after record space mission

A capsule carrying a crew of three from the International Space Station, including record-setting...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comTechCrunchUSATODAY.comDNACBC.caSpace DailyThe VergeNews24


NASA’s Record-Breaking Astronaut Christina Koch Returns Home

NASA’s Record-Breaking Astronaut Christina Koch Returns HomeNASA astronaut Christina Koch during a January 2020 spacewalk (via NASA) Record-breaking NASA...
geek.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comTechCrunchUSATODAY.comReutersDNACBC.caSpace DailyThe VergeESA



You Might Like


Tweets about this

TalkinToU

TalkinToU RT @Reuters: Astronaut Christina Koch landed in Kazakhstan after a 328-day record stay on the International Space Station. Koch’s mission b… 11 seconds ago

DiscoverWhatLie

Discover What Lies Beneath RT @TIME: NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns safely from history-making 328-day mission https://t.co/GlBiS4VKsk 2 minutes ago

gmerc_

Gabriella Mercurio RT @NBCNews: After nearly 11 months in orbit, NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth, setting a new record for the longest spacefli… 3 minutes ago

SomdityVardha

56nothing RT @ndtv: NASA astronaut returns to Earth after record-breaking space mission. https://t.co/pH7GqCZDK4 https://t.co/p1ywYEewr1 5 minutes ago

4entVlad1slav

VLAD1SLAV_4ENT RT @TIME: NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns safely from history-making 328-day mission https://t.co/76cgfwjzO5 https://t.co/KagXAxX331 5 minutes ago

bonillal1

Lorena Bonilla RT @Reuters: A capsule carrying a crew of three from the International Space Station, including record-setting @NASA astronaut Christina Ko… 6 minutes ago

MikeDesai

Mike Desai RT @Mike_Pence: Welcome Home @Astro_Christina! Congratulations on setting the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman at 328 d… 8 minutes ago

jishasuryaTOI

Jisha Surya Nasa astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record mission https://t.co/AAqMjh85cB Download the TOI app n… https://t.co/FHWeVdzonF 11 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth [Video]Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth

Astronaut Christina Koch landed in the country of Kazakhstan Thursday morning, aboard a Russian spacecraft. Koch spent 11 months in space — 328 days — the longest single spaceflight for a woman.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:26Published

Michigan Native Returns Home After 11 Months In Space [Video]Michigan Native Returns Home After 11 Months In Space

Christina Koch, a Michigan native and record-setting astronaut, and her crew mates returned home Thursday after 11 months in space, according to NASA. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.