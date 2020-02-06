With Valentine's Day Around The Corner, Thousands Of Flowers Make Journey To North Texas

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, thousands of flowers are making their journey to North Texas.



Tweets about this FREIGHT Kitchen Hello, lovebirds! With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, get ready to celebrate your sweetheart in downtown W… https://t.co/QirhX7uPJT 2 minutes ago Pine Farms Orchard Valentine's Day is right around the corner! Make reservations for our lunch or dinner special menu! Or take a cooki… https://t.co/vJVqCsD6dm 10 minutes ago Aloha Gourmet Products Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and to celebrate the sweetest day of the year, we’re giving away a FREE g… https://t.co/trOgIupe6e 14 minutes ago Nicole DNMOT RT @BusyMomDiary1: With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it's time to start stressing about what to do with your love partner. If y… 23 minutes ago T. Rex 👑🥳 RT @RoaringBaldie: With Valentine’s Day around the corner, this is the perfect event to snag your date ❤️. Only $1 for entry, see you there… 27 minutes ago j. RT @theuneducated_: Valentine's around the corner and love is the topic of conversation, along with the university experience for minoritie… 29 minutes ago ●◉✿𝙻𝚊𝚞𝚛𝚎𝚗 𝙷𝚊𝚠𝚔𝚒𝚗𝚜✿◉● RT @mmontemayors: Valentine’s day is around the corner and we’re very excited! We loved practicing tens & ones with this heart themed #keyn… 33 minutes ago Kasey Colleen With Valentine’s Day around the corner I feel like this needs to be said..... We want chic-fil-a, not chocolate #fullsend 34 minutes ago