Trump unbound at White House celebration of his acquittal 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:52s - Published Trump unbound at White House celebration of his acquittal Cheered on by loyalists, President Donald Trump did not hold back as he celebrated the end of his impeachment saga on Thursday with a mix of expletives and insults for his opponents and praise for the supporters who stuck with him. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Trump unleashes fury at acquittal 'celebration' Rejoicing in his impeachment acquittal, President Donald Trump took a scorched-earth victory lap...

USATODAY.com - Published 7 hours ago



Impeachment Briefing: Trump’s Celebration A day after his acquittal, the president took a victory lap, and vented, in a wild White House...

NYTimes.com - Published 2 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Kris Mydler RT @SenJeffMerkley: .@realDonaldTrump, you compared yourself to Washington and Lincoln? The difference is this: They sacrificed for their… 2 minutes ago Calgary Herald Trump unbound at White House celebration of his acquittal https://t.co/U7RSk9HpyJ 11 minutes ago saintOfCircumstance Trump unbound at White House celebration of his acquittal https://t.co/jz23sOenwh 14 minutes ago