House Speaker rips paper, handshake ignored
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told House Democrats in a closed-door caucus meeting, that she shredded the President's State of the Union speech because, she claims, Trump "shredded the truth."
U.S. President Donald Trump snubbed U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday,...
Trump-Pelosi feud erupts during SOTU speech
A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump denying her a handshake and Pelosi ripping apart a..
Trump Delivers Highly Politicized State Of The Union Address
In the most politicized State of the Union address in modern times, both parties appeared to go for broke.
Both democrats and republicans took political theatrics to a whole new level.
To start the..
