Deadly hit and run at the CSL Plasma Center

Deadly hit and run at the CSL Plasma Center

Deadly hit and run at the CSL Plasma Center

Tragic news out of Gulfport this morning with a hit and run leaving one person dead and four more sent to the hospital.

The suspect is still at large.
Deadly hit and run at the CSL Plasma Center

- - tragic news out of gulfport thi- morning with a hit and run- leaving one person dead and fou- more sent to the hospital.- the suspect is still at large.- news 25's gabby easterwood was- on scene all morning and has- the latest details.

- - gulfport police tells us this - fatal hit and run happened- around 5:15 a-m as the viticms- were- waiting for the c-s-l plasma- center on highway 49 to - open.

- a white van can be seen on- surveilence footage driving - onto the side walk striking 5 - people and continuing to go - straight through into the next- parking lot where multiple- plumbing tools fell out of the- back.

- jason ducre/gulfport police - pio:"four of them were seriousl- injured and transported to a- local hospital, one was - pronounced dead at- the scene."

- according to harrison county- coroner brian switzer the - - - - woman pronounced dead on the- scene has been- identified as 60 year old doris- ducksworth of gulfport.

- her cause of death is blunt - force trauma.

- wayne gangitano says he comes t- the center at least twice a - week and just missed this - tradegy.- wayne gangitano/csl regular:"i- am absolutely shocked to- be quite honest with you.

It's- something that you would never- expect, never expect- at all to happen here."

- others who work and live in thi- area, like gangitano are- left shaken.- carla johnson/days inn- manager:"it's just kind of scar- you - know.

It's close to home.

I mea- you have five people standing i- a parking - lot and somebody just drives- through the parking lot.

You- can't tell me you don't see - that so yeah kinda scary."- thanks to a community member- calling in a tip, the van - was found hours later at the- west-side shell gas station les- than a mile north of the scene- of the crime.

- chief leonard papania/gulfport- police:"we meet so many - successes in- our comunity because of people- stepping forward and helping us- and today is- definitely a day where we need- that help."

- in gulfport gabby easterwood- news 25.- - gulfport police are asking for- your help in finding the- supsect or sharing any- information you may have that - will help their investigation - you can reach them at the numbe- on your




