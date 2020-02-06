Deadly hit and run at the CSL Plasma Center

- - tragic news out of gulfport thi- morning with a hit and run- leaving one person dead and fou- more sent to the hospital.- the suspect is still at large.- news 25's gabby easterwood was- on scene all morning and has- the latest details.

- - gulfport police tells us this - fatal hit and run happened- around 5:15 a-m as the viticms- were- waiting for the c-s-l plasma- center on highway 49 to - open.

- a white van can be seen on- surveilence footage driving - onto the side walk striking 5 - people and continuing to go - straight through into the next- parking lot where multiple- plumbing tools fell out of the- back.

- jason ducre/gulfport police - pio:"four of them were seriousl- injured and transported to a- local hospital, one was - pronounced dead at- the scene."

- according to harrison county- coroner brian switzer the - - - - woman pronounced dead on the- scene has been- identified as 60 year old doris- ducksworth of gulfport.

- her cause of death is blunt - force trauma.

- wayne gangitano says he comes t- the center at least twice a - week and just missed this - tradegy.- wayne gangitano/csl regular:"i- am absolutely shocked to- be quite honest with you.

It's- something that you would never- expect, never expect- at all to happen here."

- others who work and live in thi- area, like gangitano are- left shaken.- carla johnson/days inn- manager:"it's just kind of scar- you - know.

It's close to home.

I mea- you have five people standing i- a parking - lot and somebody just drives- through the parking lot.

You- can't tell me you don't see - that so yeah kinda scary."- thanks to a community member- calling in a tip, the van - was found hours later at the- west-side shell gas station les- than a mile north of the scene- of the crime.

- chief leonard papania/gulfport- police:"we meet so many - successes in- our comunity because of people- stepping forward and helping us- and today is- definitely a day where we need- that help."

- in gulfport gabby easterwood- news 25.- - gulfport police are asking for- your help in finding the- supsect or sharing any- information you may have that - will help their investigation - you can reach them at the numbe- on your