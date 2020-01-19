Wisconsin Sen. Baldwin makes point with claim on costs of climate change damage in U.S.

WEATHER CATASTROPHES ARE NOTONLY DANGEROUS AND DEADLY -THEY ARE COSTLY.

POLITIFACTWISCONSIN LOOKS AT A CLAIMABOUT THE FINANCIAL COST OFCLIMATE CHANGE.Democrats like Senator TammyBaldwin have been raisingconcerns about theconsequences and cost ofclimate change.Making a pointon climate change us senatorTammy Baldwin said inDecember, that climate andweather damage costs theUnited States, $400 billion inthe past two years.

PolitiFactWisconsin says timing iseverything on this claim.

TheNational Oceanic andAtmospheric Administrationsays the damage to buildingsand public infrastructure fromdrought, flooding and severestorms adds up.

If we look at2017 and 2018.

The damage forthose years was indeed rightaround $400 billion.ButPolitiFact Wisconsin saysBaldwin's claim was made atthe end of last year, beforethe new NOAA estimates cameout for 2019.

When you factorin damage totals for 2019 -the last two years were muchlower.Now the accuracy ofBaldwin's claim really hingeson how we define the past twoyears for 2018 and 2019.

Thedamagetotaled only about 136POLITIFACT WISCONSIN RATEDTHIS CLAIM MOSTLY TRUE -MEANING THE STATEMENT ISACCURATE BUT NEEDSCLARIFICATION OR ADDITIONALINFORMATIO