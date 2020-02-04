Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local landlord says she didn't have a leak, but an unexplainable spike showed up on her Cleveland Water bill

Local landlord says she didn't have a leak, but an unexplainable spike showed up on her Cleveland Water bill

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 03:29s - Published < > Embed
Local landlord says she didn't have a leak, but an unexplainable spike showed up on her Cleveland Water bill

Local landlord says she didn't have a leak, but an unexplainable spike showed up on her Cleveland Water bill

It's been six weeks since the NAACP Legal Defense fund filed a federal lawsuit against Cleveland Water claiming discriminatory and bad billing practices.

Now, another customer who's fed up and faced with an unexplainable bill.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local landlord says she didn't have a leak, but an unexplainable spike showed up on her Cleveland Water bill

GO JUST IN TIME FOR THE MORNINGCOMMUTE.MORE ON FRIDAY, COMING UP.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mysterious CLE Water Bills questioned [Video]Mysterious CLE Water Bills questioned

It&apos;s been six weeks since the NAACP Legal Defense fund filed a federal lawsuit against Cleveland Water claiming discriminatory and bad billing practices. Now, another customer who&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:58Published

East Cleveland 90-year-old woman victimized by landlord without warning [Video]East Cleveland 90-year-old woman victimized by landlord without warning

Alberta Fox and her son were given some shocking news about the East Cleveland duplex they've been renting for more than 25 years, their water service was suddenly shut-off and they were told they had..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.