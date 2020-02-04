Local landlord says she didn't have a leak, but an unexplainable spike showed up on her Cleveland Water bill 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 03:29s - Published Local landlord says she didn't have a leak, but an unexplainable spike showed up on her Cleveland Water bill It's been six weeks since the NAACP Legal Defense fund filed a federal lawsuit against Cleveland Water claiming discriminatory and bad billing practices. Now, another customer who's fed up and faced with an unexplainable bill. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local landlord says she didn't have a leak, but an unexplainable spike showed up on her Cleveland Water bill GO JUST IN TIME FOR THE MORNINGCOMMUTE.MORE ON FRIDAY, COMING UP.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Mysterious CLE Water Bills questioned It's been six weeks since the NAACP Legal Defense fund filed a federal lawsuit against Cleveland Water claiming discriminatory and bad billing practices. Now, another customer who's.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:58Published 12 hours ago East Cleveland 90-year-old woman victimized by landlord without warning Alberta Fox and her son were given some shocking news about the East Cleveland duplex they've been renting for more than 25 years, their water service was suddenly shut-off and they were told they had.. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:38Published 3 days ago