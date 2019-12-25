Global  

THE ROLLING STONES TOUR

Rolling stones, are hitting the road in north america with their no filter tour.

The tour will kick off on may ?th in san diego and will wrap on july ?th in atlanta.

You can catch the stones in nashville on may 20th or wait a few weeks and see them at cardinal stadium in louisville on june 14th.

Tickets for the highly anticipated tour go on sale on valentine's day?

That is february 1?

Th for anyone who needs a reminder!!



