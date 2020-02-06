Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jim Jordan To Be Ranking Republican On Judiciary Panel

Jim Jordan To Be Ranking Republican On Judiciary Panel

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Jim Jordan To Be Ranking Republican On Judiciary Panel

Jim Jordan To Be Ranking Republican On Judiciary Panel

The US House of Representatives has chosen Jim Jordan to be the ranking GOP member of the Judiciary panel.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jim Jordan picked to be top Republican on Judiciary panel

The Ohio Republican has been one of Trump’s fiercest House defenders.
Politico - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jim Jordan To Become Top Republican On House Judiciary Committee [Video]Jim Jordan To Become Top Republican On House Judiciary Committee

Jim Jordan will become the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.