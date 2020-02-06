Jim Jordan To Be Ranking Republican On Judiciary Panel 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:35s - Published Jim Jordan To Be Ranking Republican On Judiciary Panel The US House of Representatives has chosen Jim Jordan to be the ranking GOP member of the Judiciary panel.

