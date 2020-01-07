walmart hate crime

Identified the man at the center of an investigation into a possible hate crime inside a walmart...but they're not releasing his name because he hasn't been charged.

But, as abc 36's alexus larson shows you...police did release the video of the incident that led to the investigation.

"according to lexington police, the possible hate crime happened inside this walmart right behind me off new circle road on january 29th."

In this security camera video... you can see a man walk up to a woman who was working inside walmart.

According to police, the victim says the man approached her table after she asked him a question...she says he made a motion with his hands..

She says he told her it was for making a noose.... the woman says he then lunged forward and put his hands on her neck.

Police say the woman was working on behalf of spectrum.

I reached out to the cable company and received this statement: "we are very concerned about the treatment of our representative and are actively working with lexington police."

"police say they are still investigating this case.