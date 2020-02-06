Global  

Roads Flooded Across North Alabama

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Sydney Martin was on Brownsboro Road which was one of the many roads flooded across North Alabama.
Haven't been back.

In madison county -- neighbors are dealing with multiple road closures.

You are taking a live look at brownboro road.

That's right off u-s highway 72 east less than a mile from madison county high school.

Waay 31's sydney martin is live there tonight- after talking with neighbors about the headache the road closure has caused for many drivers.

Sydney..

The water on the road is about xx deep..and the flint river is flowing fast this evening.

County workers closed this road about 1 o'clock this afternoon..but before they were able to put the barcades up i saw drivers..going through this water..and parts of it was nearly covering all of the road.

Take a look at this video water is also covering wall road just off brownsboro road..

And it also had to be barricaded by county workers this morning.

The river is about 22 feet deep...and the national weather service told me it took about 8 hours for it to rise this much.

Neighbors told me they hope people turn around and don't try to drive in these barricaded areas because they're afraid they're going to get hurt.

"well so far all the rain has done flooded the river.

I've seen one car go through this morning and make it across over here.

I'm thinking they are some dumb folks."

The water out here is flowing very quickly right now..

Some drivers out here have gone around the barricade this afternoon..

And a police officer told me if you are caught..you will get a ticket..but more importantly they don't want anyone to get hurt.

Right now..

It's unclear when this road will re-open but commissioner craig hill who is over this after told me it won't be until all of the water is off the road.

Live in madison county sm waay 31 news .



