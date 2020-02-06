Global  

Sycamore Winery and the Ohio Building

Sycamore Winery and the Ohio Building
Sycamore Winery and the Ohio Building

"the ohio building" in downtown terre haute is now more than just "an event space".

You can rent out the 2nd floor "for overnight stays".

"the space" can accomodate up to "20"-people.

"news 10" had the opportunity to tour the building today.

"owners of the sycamore winery" have re-decorated the space.

Rooms are available "for small events".

"plans are currently in the works" to eventually take reservations "for individual suites".

"the floor"..

Includes a variety amenities "including a full kitchen".

/////// ///// "that includes use of the theatre, and the billiard room and the sauna and the massage chairs.

You can kind of hang out here with your family or maybe if you're having an event here like a wedding reception then all of your guests coming from out of town can stay together overnight."

////// "the building" is also the location "for a downtown tasting room" for the winery.

"the grand opening" is set for march 13th.

You can find "more information on our website" at w-t-h-i




