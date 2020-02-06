Bri Socialice

It's a perfect winter day for ice barsá musicá and food.

We're bringing you live coverage from socialáice in downtown rochester./// we get a lot more foot traffic bars are going to be busy with socialáice.

We're taking a look at how this winter event is impacting their business.////// get ready for snow when we could see it coming up results from the iowa caucus are still trickling in.

Now á a new push to make sure the numbers being released are accurate.

good afternoon and thank you for joining us for kimt news three first at fourá i'm raquel hellman.

I'm george mallet.

Today we're the first ones out here at socialice 2020 we're bringing you live team coverage today and tomorrow.

We are here at the marriott hotel skyway á overlooking social ice.

We'll have team coverage á with many from our kimt news three crew.

kimt stormteam three chief meteorologist chris nelson joins us now live.

Socialice today: mostly sunny highs: middle 20s winds: s 4á8 mph tonight: increasing clouds, light snow overnight lows: mid to upper teens iowa caucus the chairman of the democratic national committee is calling for a recanvass of the results of monday's iowa caucus that were delayed because of technical problems. party leaderá tom perez says he's calling for the recanvass in order toá "assure public confidence in the results." 97% of precincts reporting in the first nominating contest on the 20á20 election calendar. Former mayor of south bend indiana pete buttigieg and vermont senator bernie sanders are nearly tied.

97% of precincts reporting in the first nominating contest on the 20á20 election calendar.

Former mayor of south bend indiana pete buttigieg and vermont senator bernie sanders are nearly tied./// social ice while some rochester bars and restaurants are right in on the socialice action and host ice bars á there's also plenty of other businesses reaping the benefits of the event.

kimt news 3's annalise johnson is talking to a peace plaza business about how social ice affects them.

She joins us live.

Raquel á george á socialice expects somewhere between 38á thousand and 51áthousand people will be here in peace plaza this weekend for the event.

All that foot traffic is great for peace plaza businesses.

Morgan schuck is assistant manager at primp.

Primp is open til 7 pm thursday á friday á and saturday á so some of its hours overlap with socialice festivities.

The store has a february sale over socialice... so schuck expects to see more people in primp this weekend both because of the sale á and because socialice attendees will explore the store while warming up.

"probably 50 50.

I feel like a lot of people know about our store so they come in knowing we have sales, and we also have people who are freezing cold and just want to warm up and then they start looking around."

Primp will also have warm drinks in the store during socialice.

Live in rochesterá annalise johnson kimt news 3.

Primp expects friday to be its busiest day during socialice.

Downtown rochester is transformed into an icy oasis.

Our coverage of socialáice continues.

We're hearing from a 100 year old teacher about how teaching has evolved.///// here's a live look at socialá iceá where you'll find ice cold drinks and temperatures.

We'll check in with kimt stormteam three chief meteorologist chris nelson for our socialá ice forecast in just a bit.////// socialice socialáice is offering some fun for the whole family.

You can bundle up your chillá dren for the social ice fam jam.

(( ad lib chat with raquel and george )) it's a free familyáfriendly time bfore the last night of socialáice.

The fam jam showcases an alláages celebration of winter.

The fam jam is this saturday february 8th from 1 to 4 in peace plaza.

Hyvees across the midwest are making some huge adjustments.

Most hyvee stores plan to end their 24 hour service.

Take a look at your screen.

All rochester and the mason city stores will be impacted by the change.

You can see the hours listed.

Hyvee says they are making the adjustments so employees can focus on customers service during their busiest times.

Martha sawaki(saáwalká key) says not everyone has "i feel like that's not convient to everybody because some people have busy work schedules throughout the day.

So they go shopping at night because that kind of messes up peoples schedules."

And with winter in full swing, how are the animals faring?

We'll visit oxbow park and zollman zoo to see how the local wildlife is dealing with the colder temperatures.// / each passenger will symptom checks multiple times a day as many as a thousand americans are told to leave china over coronavirus concerns we're learning about what's happening to the hundreds of americans under quarantine.

////// in about 45 minutes peace plaza will be packed for socialáice.

Bars will be slinging out craft cocktails to fit unique themes and the music will be bumping.

We'll show you this icyágood time./////// ice barsá cold drinksá and a live dj.

Those will definatley get your blood pumping.

kimt stormteam three chief meteorologist chris nelson joins us live.

Sunshine is back in the forecast for our thursday.

Clearing clouds overnight have left us with another round of chilly temps this morning with some facing wind chills back below the zero mark.

Similar to wednesday, temperatures will rise quickly once the sun officially rises, topping off just a few degrees above the daily norm.

Clouds will begin to build back in as the sun is setting and through the evening hours.

With the clouds comes our next chance for light snowfall through friday.

Most of the activity looks to stay west of the area but some could see up to an inch of new snow before the weekend á however, the majority will see little to no accumulation and just a threat for flurries.

The weekend will start out quiet before our next, more significant, chance for snow returns.

Saturday overnight through sunday a system will be heading our way that has the potential to drop several inches of new snow across the upper midwest.

Timing, totals, and the path need to be ironed out, but it could be a day of impacts if the forecast stays in this direction.

Stay tuned!

Today: mostly sunny highs: middle 20s winds: s 4á8 mph tonight: increasing clouds, light snow overnight lows: mid to upper teens winds: calm

We visited the oxbow park and zollman zoo in byron earlier today to find out.

We were surprised to actually see many of the animals out and about enjoying the sunny day despite the cold.

The cougars were enjoying the fresh air, the coyotes and wolves were all active and walking around, and even the otter was basking in the sunlight.

Naturalist clarissa schrooten explained more on why the animals aren't bothered by clarissa: yeah so the animals we have here at the zollman zoo are minnesota native animals, so when it comes to faring in minnesota they know how to do it best.

A lot of them are gonna grow their thicker fur coats.

And if you come out to the zoo for the winter á which i thick is the best time cause they look beautiful.

They have the fluffy coats and they're furry.

And they're actually more playful.

And they actually are more active and playful in the wintertime because they have been wearing their winter jackets all year.

Come winter they are actually able to be active and have fun without overheating.

The zollman zoo at oxbow park in byron is open daily 10am á 4pm.

/// air force bases in texas and nebraska are getting ready to accept more americans returning from epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in china.

Evacuees will be quarantined for as many as 14 days, to make sure they're not sick.

Michael george has details from new york.xxx ((narrá1)) u.s. officials say as many as one thousand americans need to leave hubei (ooh'ábay) province, china.... where coronavirus is spreading.

((sot capt.

Jennifer mcquiston)) "it's safest for these americans who are healthy and not known to be infected to be brought home."

((narrá2)) lackland air force base in san antonio, texas, is expecting a flight with as many as 250 passengers on friday.

They'll be monitored on board... and then quarntined on base.

((sot capt.

Jennifer mcquiston/dep.

Dir., division of high consequence pathogens & pathology, cdc)) "each passenger will symptom checks multiple times a day."

((narrá3)) camp ashland in nebraska is also preparing temporary lodging for passengers.

Some evacuees have already arrived in california.

Priscilla dickey and her daughter are in isolation.

(sot priscilla dickey) "they're basically gonna make sure that they're keeping a really good eye on us."

((narrá4)) in wisconsin, an american who tested positive for coronavirus at a madison hospital&is in isolation at home.

He recently returned from china.

Officials say nearby residents should not be concerned about contamination.

(sot: parisi) "the overall risk we face is very low.

We're at a much greater risk of getting influenza."

(nats) ((narrá5)) (aptn wuhan, china) wuhan á the epicenter of the outbreak á has begun converting gymnasiums and convention centers into temporary hospitals to care for patients with mild symptoms. there are more than 28á thousand confirmed cases in china... and the death toll has suppassed 500.

World health officials say there is no vaccine to prevent infections... and no medications to treat it.

((sot dr. tedros adhanom ghebreyesus/di rector general of world health organization)) (aptn) "to put it bluntly, we are shadow boxing."

((narrá6)) researchers at the us national institutes of health say they've engineered a key ingredient for a vaccine and hope to begin testing in april.

It's one of those things you check off your toádo list.

Dental drill you know that soundá a drill at the dentist.

(raquel and george chat) my favorite this the ice sculptures.xxx natural sound i'm getting a lesson on the art of ice sculpting.

Just wait until you see all the work that goes into the trade./// socialice ice sculpturesá socialáice lightsálettersá and drinksá there's a lot of fun photo opportunities at socialáice.

(( ad lib chat with george and raquel )) yesápull out those phones and take some pictures to enter in the socialice photo contest.

Six lucky people who capture socialá ice's ice, lights, and activities the best in these categories will win a prize.

There are three photo categories you can enterá photo with giant socialice letters a general event or ice bar photo and a photo of your or your group enjoying socialáice activities.

Kimt news three's annalise johnson joins us live from socialáice to show us where you can find the best spots to get some fun shots.

Hi annalise.///// raquel and georgeá i'm here in peace plaza where you can get some cool pics.

Here are some.... which are some of the photo contest categories.

Once you have the perfect shotáyou'll need to share it on social media like facebooká instagramáor twitter.

You need to tag downtown rochester mán and use hashtag socialá ice.

Your post must be public to be eligible.

The top two winners in each category will win a $25 gift card to a preá selected downtown rochester business.

Live in rochesterá annalise johnsonákimt

We're finding out what doctors are reccomending you do to stay healthy.///// we're getting a lesson in ice sculpting.

And what goes into making these cool pieces of art.///// socialice arguably one of the (coolest attractions at socialáice are the sculptures.

(ad lib) but as you can imagine á ice sculpting is no easy task.

So i'm finding out how the process works.xxx peace plaza has been transformed into an icy oasis filled with tons of cool sculptures and bars á like this.

But making these is now easy task.

(nats) carving (nats) á cutting (nats) á putting the pieces together (nats) trevor pearson and nick lensing have been hard at work á transforming peace plaza into a winter wonderland.

"so i'm working on a demogrogyn from the tv show stranger things on netflix.

So basically this is a two block design.

So his lower half is one block and his top half is another block.

So the theme of this bar is obviously stranger things.

And this is kind of a photo op piece for people to stand by and take pictures with."

(nats) what is the process like, how do you start, you start with just a block of ice?

Yeah so we start off with 300 blocks of ice that are 40 inches tall and 20 inches wide.

From there we can do bigger designs if we stack ice together and freeze it together.

And we'll take pictures and use those as reference.

And you can see the red spots on his body right now, that's actually a marker we can use to write on the ice so we can draw in a sketch that way.

Or we'll use like a newsprint paper and we'll draw a template on that paper and then freeze it onto the ice."/// (george and raquel ad lib banter) in about a half hour things will start to pick up here in downtown rochester.

Let's take a look at some of the fun planned for the weekend.

There will be a live dáj tonight á tomorrow and saturday kicking off at 5 each night.

Music ends at 9 tonight á but will go until 10 the rest of the weekend.

There will be some fun activities out in the cold too..

Including a curling alley.

Kimt sports director kaleb gillock will be telling us all about that on kimt news 3 at six... look out for some lightáup hula hoops and an illuminated snowáball toss too.

If you're heading out you'll want to bundle up.

Today: mostly sunny highs: middle 20s winds: s 4á8 mph tonight: increasing clouds, light snow overnight lows: mid to upper teens winds: calm

Chinese health officials now say more than 560 people have died..

And there are at least 12 confirmed cases in the uá s.

Just yesterday a case was confirmed in wisconisn... kimt new three's jessica bringe spoke with olmsted county public health about the risk to the rochester area.xxx on the scene r despite cases of the coronoavirus being monitored in iowa as well as wisconsin olmsted county health services says the risk to our area remains low.

In wisconsin, an american who tested positive for coronavirus at a madison hospital&is in isolation at home.

He recently returned from china.

In iowa there are currenlty two possible novel coronavirus patients being tested.

But despite the border state's close proximity to minnesota..

Olmsted county public health director graham briggs says the flu is still a greater risk to the community .

We don't need to worry at this point.

Flu is a much bigger concern as far as i can tell as a health director in this community.

That's because we're not seeing human to human transmission being sustained associated with these cases that we've seen particularly in the midwest.

As far as prevention olmsted county says you can always wear a mask but your best prevention is to make sure you wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, cover your mouth when you cough and make sure to keep your hands off your face.

In rochester jessica bringe kimt news 3./// coming up in the next hour we'll hear how a north iowa hospital is handling the coronavirus..

And how doctors are monitoring patients for the illness./// breaking news out of rochester... we're learning the fate of an accused murderer... the sentence for malcolm woods is just ahead./// your stormteam 3 forecast coming up./// breaking news breaking news out of rochesterá a life sentence is handed out to the first of three people charged for a murder.

Malcolm woods is sentenced to life in prison without possibility of paroleá for the murder of brian arndt that happened in september of 20á18.

Woods acted as his own attorney in his socialice if you do plan coming out to socialáice you'll want to start planning how to get here and where you're going to park your car.

(( ad lib chat with raquel and george )) downtown rochester offers several parking optionsá both on the street and in city ramps.

Street parking and city ramps are free after 5 in the evening weekdays and on the weekendá and that works perfectly with socialice hours.///// (( ad lib chat with raquel and george )) amy?///// a woman's love for music is putting smiles on others' faces.

You can see that they are enjoying the music that they remember we're getting an inside look at this woman's key to happiness.///// minnesota in february can get chillyá and if you're coming out to socialáice you'll want to bundle up.

Live sunshine is back in the forecast for our thursday.

Clearing clouds overnight have left us with another round of chilly temps this morning with some facing wind chills back below the zero mark.

Similar to wednesday, temperatures will rise quickly once the sun officially rises, topping off just a few degrees above the daily norm.

Clouds will begin to build back in as the sun is setting and through the evening hours.

With the clouds comes our next chance for light snowfall through friday.

Most of the activity looks to stay west of the area but some could see up to an inch of new snow before the weekend á however, the majority will see little to no accumulation and just a threat for flurries.

The weekend will start out quiet before our next, more significant, chance for snow returns.

Saturday overnight through sunday a system will be heading our way that has the potential to drop several inches of new snow across the upper midwest.

Timing, totals, and the path need to be ironed out, but it could be a day of impacts if the forecast stays in this direction.

Stay tuned!

Imagine doing something you love for nearly 100 years.

That's the reality for a woman in paynesville.

I guess you could say at 103 á ruth everson knows the "keys" to a long and happy life.

John lauritsen has her story.xxx nat sound montageááá want a pork chop?

Piano music softly playing below... " there's a certain routine at stearns place assisted living in paynesville.... every day at 11:45, lunch is served to the residentsá and with it comes a special treat.... ruth everson/musici an: "you meet a lot of people playing the piano.

And i'm a people person.

I like to be happy."

Ruth everson is 103 but her love for the piano began when she was 5.

Her dad would use a horseá drawn wagon to take milk cans into grove city.

He'd drop young ruth off for a piano lesson while he did business.

Eventually, her parents sold a cow to buy her a piano.

Ken hanson/son: when she plays the songs that people know ther are smiles on their faces..... and you can see that they are enjoying the music that they remember... " what ruth remembers is playing the piano so much that it became second nature.

From being the first organist at paynesville lutheran church in 1938, to teaching her grandkids and great grandkids how to play.

Johná so you could play the piano and give a stern look at your grandchildren if they were too squirly in churchá ruthá all at the same time.

Yeah, that's a lot of talent."

To stay young she started putting on a daily recitalá monday through sunday.

Even taking requests that she writes down.

Johná 103á yearsáold.

Katheeá isn't that amazing?

She's an amazing lady."

Kathee martinson/frie nd: she's told me it's the reason she gets up in the morning.

She has something to do and we would be disappointed if she wasn't here."

While the audience has changed over the years, the residents here need grandma ruth as much as she needs them.

She's become a musician/thera pist as she listens to their problems. and when the time comes to say good bye, ruth is the one they invite to be by their side.

Ruth everson/musici an: " people will say they want a certain song played when they are passing away.

It makes them happy."

" she's a very active lady and very sweet.

Always has been and love it or hate itá you go anyway.

Oh you floss good girl we're learning about the how often you and your kids should go to the dentist.///// when it comes to dental health minnesotans are on top of things.

According to a wallethub study... minnesota ranked within the top 3 in the nation for best dental health.

I'm at amethyst dental care sitting in the patient chair. I just spoke to dr. john who tells me why we are seeing these numbers.

I just spoke to dr. john who tells me why we are seeing these numbers.

Nats: drilling sound of tools.

Nats: "somebody has been flossing good girl."

John boeker (bowáhurr) has been a dentist for roughly 35 years.

Dentist sot: "there's a good reason why people are afraid of the dentist because often what we do can uncomfortable but the reality is most people do understand of that desire not to have pain they take much better care of themselves."

He wasn't surprised to hear that minnesotans ranked within the top five when it came to good dental habits and dr visits.

This little boy is one of them.

He and his mom drove all the way from red wing to rochester to get some dental work done.

Mom sot: "my youngest now found out what its like to get a cavity taken care of."

The mom of four says she takes her kids to the dentist twice a year.

Dentist sot: "rochester has a very high ratio as far as dentist to patients so people generally don't have to wait very long to see a dentist.

Also in the state of minnesota we have one of the highest floridation rate where 75 percent of people in the state drink water that is floridated.

He says in the end educating folks on dental healthy plays the biggest role.

Look live: dr. john tells me that the issue he sees the most is gum disease which is due to lack of flossing, he recommends seeing a so while minnesota is ranked 3rd for dental health á iowa is ranked 10th.

/// tossing back a few drinks at socialáice to warm up sounds like a good idea.

We'll tell you what you need to do to stay safe while drinking in the cold.//// how much snow we could see this weekend