Damascus High School sex assault victims file civil lawsuit

Damascus High School sex assault victims file civil lawsuit

Damascus High School sex assault victims file civil lawsuit

Four students who were sexually assaulted inside the J.V.

Damascus High School football locker room in 2018, have filed suit against the Montgomery County Board of Education, and the school's former principal, football coach, and athletic director.
Sex assault victims sue school system, saying officials ignored ritual to protect football program

The parents of three Maryland teenagers who were sexually assaulted in 2018 by teammates on Thursday...
