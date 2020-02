KCPD chief: 'We were fortunate' parade chase ended as it did

THEIR TRIP OVERSEAS.BUT FIRST TONIGHT -CHARGES FILED AFTER APOLICE CHASE AND CRASHALONG THE ROUTE OF THECHIEFS VICTORY PARADE.THE CHASE MADE SCARYMOMENTS FOR CHIEFSFANS AS THE SUSPECTDROVE DOWN GRANDBOULEVARD BEFORETURNING ONTO PERSHINGROAD.NO ONE WAS HURT IN THISINCIDENT THANKS TOQUICK ACTIONS BY LAWENFORCEMENT.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ FOUND OUTMORE ABOUT WHAT LED TOTHE INCIDENT.ONCE POLICE ARRESTEDTHE DRIVER HEREPERSHING ROADTHEY TOOK HIM TOTRUMAN MEDICAL CENTERWHERE THEY DREW HISBLOOD FOR TESTING.ACCORDING TO CHARGINGDOCUMENTS--THERE HE ADMITTED TOUSING COCAINE AND METH.TODAY--HE'S AT THEJACKSON COUNTY JAILMEANWHILE THEOFFICERS WHO ENDEDTHIS CHASE RECEIVEDSOME WELL-DESERVEDRECOGNITION.CHIEF RICK SMITH/Kansas city, mopolice departmentI CAN'T THANK THESEOFFICERS ENOUGH FORTHEIR THEIR DECISIONMAKING THEIR ABILITIESTHEIR SKILL TO GET THISENDED CORRECTLY.

THEYDID A HELL OF A JOB.PRAISE FOR THE OFFICERSWHO STOPPED THISDRIVER FROM HURTINGTHOUSANDS OF FANSBEFORE THE CHIEFSKINGDOM PARADE.MAYOR QUINTON LUCAS/KANSASCITY, MISSOURIIF YOU THINK ABOUTYESTERDAY, YOU SEE ANAMAZING EXAMPLE OFWHAT WENT RIGHT.PROSECUTORS CHARGING42-YEAR-OLD ADDAEDOYLE WHO ALLEGEDLYWAS UNDER THEINFLUENCE OF DRUGSWHEN HE BLASTED HISCAR THROUGH A SIX-FOOTBARRICADE AT THE STARTOF THE PARADE AND LEADPOLICE ON A CHASE.OFFICER JTHAND/INDEPENDENCE POLICEWE DIDN'T KNOW IF IT WASLIKE A TERRORIST ATTACKOR IF IT WAS DEE FORDTRYING TO GET A JUMP ONA GOOD SEAT.ON GRAND BLVD, POLICESAY DOYLE FIRSTENCOUNTERED A MEMBEROF THE CLAY COUNTYSHERIFF'S OFFICE.DETECTIVE JEREMYFAHRMEIER/CLAY COUNTYMISSOURI SHERIFF'S OFFICESO MY FIRST THOUGHTWAS JUST GRAB STOPSTICKS, SO THAT HECOULD GET SLOW DOWNOFFICER JT HAND WITHINDEPENDENCE POLICE,ALONG WITH K-C-P-DMAJOR SCOTT CARON ANDCAPTAIN DARRELBERGQUIST WORKED TOSLOW DOYLE DOWN BYBOXING HIM INAS THEY NEARED THEMASSIVE CROWD BYCROWN CENTER OFFICERHAND EXECUTED THE PITMANEUVER.OFFICER JTHAND/INDEPENDENCE, MOPOLICE DEPARTMENTWE SAW THE OPENINGTHAT LITTLE GRASSY AREATHAT PEOPLE WEREN'TSTANDING IN.

SO KNEWTHAT WAS A GOOD AREAFOR ITOFFICER JTHAND/INDEPENDENCE, MOPOLICE DEPARTMENTI'VE ACTUALLY HAD NOTRAINING ON THE PITMANEUVER.

I'VE SEEN ITON TV ONCE OR TWICE.NO ONE, NOT EVEN THESUSPECT WAS HURTALTHOUGH THINGS COULDHAVE TURNED OUTDIFFERENTLY.CHIEF RICK SMITH/KANSAS CITY,MO POLICE DEPARTMENTWE CAME THIS CLOSE TOHAVING A POLICEINVOLVED SHOOTING ATTHIS INCIDENT.

I MEAN,THERE WAS MANYOFFICERS THAT WEREBOTH ON THE GROUND.EVEN TALKED TO A COUPLEOF OUR SNIPERS THATWERE DEPLOYED.

NOW THERE WERE DUMP TRUCKS SECURING THE PERIMETER AROUND THE UNION STATION. WE ASKED TODAY AND THEY DIDN'T HAVE THOSE WHERE THIS BREACH OCCURRED. THE POLICE CHIEF SAID THERE'S NOT ENOUGH RESOURCES TO DO THAT ON THE WHOLE ROUTE. BUT THEY'LL BE REVIEWING THEIR PLANS FOR THE FUTURE.

